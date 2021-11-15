AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman Sells 54,950 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMC opened at $40.00 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

