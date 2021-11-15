Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

NYSE RHP opened at $91.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.