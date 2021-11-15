Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 15,112 Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.07 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.