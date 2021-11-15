Amalgamated Bank Makes New $824,000 Investment in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $64.06 on Monday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

