Amalgamated Bank Invests $734,000 in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 688.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:CLI opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.