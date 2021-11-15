Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Tennant worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 6.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 62.3% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $701,905. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

