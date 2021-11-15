Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after purchasing an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.31 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

