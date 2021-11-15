Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIF. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.80.

AIF opened at C$68.13 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$47.10 and a 1-year high of C$70.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 87.23.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

