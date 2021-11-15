Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to C$66.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$70.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.29.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

