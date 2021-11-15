Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 264.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ALT remained flat at $$11.11 during trading on Wednesday. 5,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,598. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $441.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

