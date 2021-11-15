Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $3,010.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,020.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,845.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,674.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

