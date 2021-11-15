Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $41.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,226,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,592,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,376,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,692,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

