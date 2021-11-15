Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $756.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,478. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

