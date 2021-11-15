Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) was upgraded by Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. Alithya’s integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise cloud solutions and data and analytics.

