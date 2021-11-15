Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$10.87 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.74%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

