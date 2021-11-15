Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 5.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. 2,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.