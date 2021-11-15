AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities upgraded AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.90.

TSE BOS opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

