Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $63.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,376. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,913 shares of company stock worth $706,818. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,162,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

