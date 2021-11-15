agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,511. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,242,917 shares of company stock worth $528,110,041.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

