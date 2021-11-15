Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) PT Raised to $30.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

