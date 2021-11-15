Agilent Technologies (A) to Release Earnings on Monday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $160.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.96. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $105.19 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.