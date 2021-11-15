AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 84.1% in October

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGFMF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.