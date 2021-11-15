Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $210.00 at Truist Securities

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.59. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $131,557,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.