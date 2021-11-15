Aena S.M.E.’s (ANNSF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANNSF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

ANNSF opened at $168.15 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

