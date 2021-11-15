Aegon’s (AEG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. 90,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.