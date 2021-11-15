AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. AECOM has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.