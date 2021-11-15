AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.78. 27,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,922. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

