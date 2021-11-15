Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

