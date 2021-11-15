Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 40,542 Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the quarter. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 18.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 52.16% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $100,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000.

OVL stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $40.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

