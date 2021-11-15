Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 163 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $78.16 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

