Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

ADVM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

