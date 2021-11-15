Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.66

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 41683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

