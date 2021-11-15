Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,245 ($42.40) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,895 ($37.82). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,969 ($38.79) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,260.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,268.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total transaction of £241,956 ($316,117.06). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61). Insiders have sold 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,064,540 over the last 90 days.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

