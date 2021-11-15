adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.34.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
