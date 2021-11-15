adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Wedbush began coverage on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

