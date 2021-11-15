AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.38 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.00218552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085613 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.