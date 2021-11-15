Acute Angle Cloud Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,884.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.23 or 0.07155412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00411916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $668.97 or 0.01047150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00086010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.46 or 0.00418652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.31 or 0.00272854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00243940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.