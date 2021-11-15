Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $15,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF opened at $54.95 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.98 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

