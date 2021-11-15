Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $221.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.24. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

