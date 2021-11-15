Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.45 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

