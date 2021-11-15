Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $15.41 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $213.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

