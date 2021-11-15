Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $344.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $957.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

