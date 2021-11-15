Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 112,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 246,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

