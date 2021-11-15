AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the October 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. 25,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,919. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.