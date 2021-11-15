a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 5,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $360,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

