a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 5,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
