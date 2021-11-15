$969.90 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will announce sales of $969.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.00 million and the highest is $982.80 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. 31,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

