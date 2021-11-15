$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.96. 58,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,931. The company has a market cap of $635.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Luxfer by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 167.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

