8,570 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WSFS opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

