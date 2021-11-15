7,993 Shares in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $274,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $5,885,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NPCE stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

