$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $709.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.21. The stock had a trading volume of 226,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.09 and its 200 day moving average is $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

