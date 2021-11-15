$7.18 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $7.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.80 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $30.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

SRTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

